AFN Bahrain - Women's History Month with Jacqueline Adams

Radio interview featuring Mrs. Jacqueline Adams the current Command Continuous Process Improvement Champion with Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain who shared her inspiring professional and personal story throughout her career in the U.S. Army, Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Army Research Development Engineering Center (ARDEC). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 03:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79385
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110173454.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:36
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
