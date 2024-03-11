Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE Ladder Spot

    ACE Ladder Spot

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.12.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot encouraging the 31st Fighter Wing community to vote on Aviano’s F-16 Fight Falcon ACE Ladder design submission for the Department of the Air Force Annual Spark Tank innovation campaign. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 11:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79384
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110173445.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Ace
    Innovation
    Wyvern Nation
    Spark Tank 2024

