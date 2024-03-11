Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - OTSW and Ramadan

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.12.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Maj. Howard Johnson, the command's operations and mobilization officer and the event coordinator talked about the event and its motivations. Chaplain Malik Shakoor, 7th ADA, 5th Battalion Chaplain, talks about some misconceptions people may about Ramadan and adds enlightening information people may not know as well. (Defense Media Activity audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 10:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - OTSW and Ramadan, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

