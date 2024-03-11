KMC Update - OTSW and Ramadan

Maj. Howard Johnson, the command's operations and mobilization officer and the event coordinator talked about the event and its motivations. Chaplain Malik Shakoor, 7th ADA, 5th Battalion Chaplain, talks about some misconceptions people may about Ramadan and adds enlightening information people may not know as well. (Defense Media Activity audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)