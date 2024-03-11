A radio spot describing how to make a difference by contributing to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive happening throughout March and April on Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 06:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79382
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110173428.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
This work, NMCRS ADFD, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
