Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance chief instructor discusses training capabilities at facility supporting Army needs, more

Master Sgt. William Parker, chief instructor for Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, discusses the capabilities and more of the facility in an interview with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office on March 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility has 12 separate courses that support training of students of both active- and reserve-component forces annually. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)