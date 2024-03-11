Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance chief instructor discusses training capabilities at facility supporting Army needs, more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Audio by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Master Sgt. William Parker, chief instructor for Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, discusses the capabilities and more of the facility in an interview with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office on March 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The facility has 12 separate courses that support training of students of both active- and reserve-component forces annually. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Regional Training Site-Maintenance Fort McCoy
    Army training and professional military education

