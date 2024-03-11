Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File – Episode 24: U.S. Army Individual Ready Reserve

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Audio by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    At any given time, some 100,000 Soldiers are serving in the U.S. Army’s Individual Ready Reserve. While many join the IRR because they have a remaining statutory military service obligation, some choose to stay longer. Capt. Coretha Robinson and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua J. Jensen assigned to the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate’s Strategic Sourcing Branch at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command join host Lt. Col. Allie Scott to discuss the benefits the IRR offers Soldiers.

    Important links:

    IRR/IMA website: https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/12713

    Forms Referenced:
    DA 3725 ARMY RESERVE STATUS AND ADDRESS VERIFICATION- https://armypubs.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/ARN31907-DA_FORM_3725-000-EFILE-1.pdf
    AHRC 4145- I can’t find the link on the HRC website. Request assistance with finding the link outside of the lock.

    IMA/IRR Team Email: usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.rpmd-ima-irr-branch@army.mil
    Enlisted Essential Personnel Services (EPS-E): usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.rpmd-ord-enl-non-agr-actions@army.mil
    Officer Essential Personnel Services (EPS-O): usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.rpmd-ord-ofcr-actions@army.mil
    IRR Retention: usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.rpmd-emd-irr-retention@army.mil
    HRC Security Team: usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.fsd-security@army.mil

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 12:55
    Length: 00:19:53
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
