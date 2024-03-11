Your Personnel File – Episode 24: U.S. Army Individual Ready Reserve

At any given time, some 100,000 Soldiers are serving in the U.S. Army’s Individual Ready Reserve. While many join the IRR because they have a remaining statutory military service obligation, some choose to stay longer. Capt. Coretha Robinson and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua J. Jensen assigned to the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate’s Strategic Sourcing Branch at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command join host Lt. Col. Allie Scott to discuss the benefits the IRR offers Soldiers.



Important links:



IRR/IMA website: https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/12713



Forms Referenced:

DA 3725 ARMY RESERVE STATUS AND ADDRESS VERIFICATION- https://armypubs.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/ARN31907-DA_FORM_3725-000-EFILE-1.pdf

AHRC 4145- I can’t find the link on the HRC website. Request assistance with finding the link outside of the lock.



IMA/IRR Team Email: usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.rpmd-ima-irr-branch@army.mil

Enlisted Essential Personnel Services (EPS-E): usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.rpmd-ord-enl-non-agr-actions@army.mil

Officer Essential Personnel Services (EPS-O): usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.rpmd-ord-ofcr-actions@army.mil

IRR Retention: usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.rpmd-emd-irr-retention@army.mil

HRC Security Team: usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.fsd-security@army.mil