Eagle Rota News 11MAR24: Navy band supports Cutlass Express

The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) Topside Brass Band played eight engagements in four days across the Republic of Mauritius in support of the ongoing East African maritime exercise Cutlass Express 2024, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and facilitated by NAVAF.
|03.11.2024
|03.11.2024 08:59
|Newscasts
|79369
|2403/DOD_110171252.mp3
|00:02:00
|2019
|Blues
|ES
|3
|0
|0
