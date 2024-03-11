Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Rota News 11MAR24: Navy band supports Cutlass Express

    SPAIN

    03.11.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Sperle 

    AFN Rota

    The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) Topside Brass Band played eight engagements in four days across the Republic of Mauritius in support of the ongoing East African maritime exercise Cutlass Express 2024, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and facilitated by NAVAF.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
