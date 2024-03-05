NAPLES, Italy (March 4, 2024) Radio news covering President Biden's meeting with the Italian Prime Minister and deepening defense ties between the U.S. and Slovakia. Includes audio of President Biden speaking with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 06:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79364
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110171161.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
