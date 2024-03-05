AFN Naples Radio News: Secretary of State Welcomes Sweden Into NATO and RCOC in Cutlass Express

Sweden Officially became NATO’s newest member on March 7th, upon depositing its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the Government of the United States in Washington DC Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was there to represent the country. With Sweden’s accession, NATO now counts 32 countries among its members.

Countering illicit trafficking, combating piracy, fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, counter-narcotics – these are some of the focus areas of this year’s Cutlass Express exercise, which was held Feb. 25-March 8 throughout East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean.