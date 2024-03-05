Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: Secretary of State Welcomes Sweden Into NATO and RCOC in Cutlass Express

    ITALY

    03.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Sweden Officially became NATO’s newest member on March 7th, upon depositing its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the Government of the United States in Washington DC Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was there to represent the country. With Sweden’s accession, NATO now counts 32 countries among its members.
    Countering illicit trafficking, combating piracy, fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, counter-narcotics – these are some of the focus areas of this year’s Cutlass Express exercise, which was held Feb. 25-March 8 throughout East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean.

    NATO
    SWEDEN
    RCOC

