TFNEWSCAST1 (08MAR24)

240308-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 8, 2024)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailors and students from the Nagasaki International University played bingo together to promote integration between the two different cultures February 23, 2024, at Nimitz Park. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Zackery Thomas.)