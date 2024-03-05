Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 31: U.S. v. Warda (C.A.A.F 2023)

In this episode, we discuss CAAF's decision in United States v. Warda. Here, the CAAF examines the remedy when the Government is unable to produce documents required by Rule for Courts-Martial 703. The Court provides rules for practitioners concerning their discovery obligations. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).