    AFN Sigonella 2024 Radiothon Spot

    ITALY

    03.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    A radio spot highlighting AFN Sigonella's 2024 Radiothon in support of NMCRS Sigonella's Active Duty Fund Drive. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79337
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110167695.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Sigonella 2024 Radiothon Spot, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCRS
    AFN Sigonella
    ADFD
    Radiothon

