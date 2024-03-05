Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Weekend With The Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.4a

    Drill Weekend With The Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.4a

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Audio by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen from the 216th Military Police Company and the 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard Security Force Squadron conducted annual joint force training in the 189th Airlift Wing Arkansas Air National Guard training area at the Little Rock Air Force Base, March 2, 2024.

    Cadet Jenna D'Orazio brings us her interviews with Soldiers and Airmen during March Drill's Joint Force Civil Disturbance Training.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 10:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79335
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110167593.mp3
    Length: 00:04:38
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Weekend With The Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.4a, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Arkansas National Guard
    188th Security Force Squadron
    Civil Disturbance Training
    216th MP Company

