Soldiers and Airmen from the 216th Military Police Company and the 188th Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard Security Force Squadron conducted annual joint force training in the 189th Airlift Wing Arkansas Air National Guard training area at the Little Rock Air Force Base, March 2, 2024.
Cadet Jenna D'Orazio brings us her interviews with Soldiers and Airmen during March Drill's Joint Force Civil Disturbance Training.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 10:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79335
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110167593.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Weekend With The Arkansas Army National Guard - Ep.4a, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT