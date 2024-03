Marine Minute: 8-24

WELCOME, I'M LCPL. STEVEN WELLS WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE US MARINES WITH SECOND MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE PARTICIPATE IN EXERCISE NORDIC RESPONSE 24. NORDIC RESPONSE 24 RUNS FROM MARCH 5TH TO THE 15TH AND WILL INCLUDE ROUGHLY 20,000 PARTICIPANTS. THEY'LL BE COMING FROM NATO'S ALLIES AND NORDIC PARTNER NATIONS SUCH AS BRITAIN, NORWAY AND SPAIN. THE EXERCISE WILL CHALLENGE SERVICEMEMBERS IN AN ARCTIC ENVIRONMENT WHERE THEY WILL RESPOND TO A VARIETY OF SIMULATED CRISIS SCENARIOS.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CORPORAL AIDEN HEKKER, FEATURING U.S. MARINES WITH WEAPONS COMPANY BATTALION LANDING TEAM ONE-FIVE, 15 MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT. NOW IN ITS 43RD ITERATION, COBRA GOLD IS THE LONGEST RUNNING INTERNATIONAL EXERCISE IN THE WORLD. EACH YEAR, THOUSANDS OF TROOPS FROM MORE THAN 30 COUNTRIES TACKLE SIMULATED EMERGING THREATS AND PROVIDE HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE, SHARING THEIR VALUABLE KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE WITH EACH OTHER.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORP SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.