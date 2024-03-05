Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 16 - Lt Gen Hinote disrupts AF doctrine: maneuver vs fires, offense vs defense, and lessons from Ukraine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79328" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Described as a disruptive strategist, Lt Gen Clint Hinote’s ability to challenge underlying premises in the employment of Airpower is key to ensuring our doctrine is never taken as dogma and Airmen stand ready to defend or change the premises on which their service is built.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.