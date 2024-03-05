Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 16 - Lt Gen Hinote disrupts AF doctrine: maneuver vs fires, offense vs defense, and lessons from Ukraine

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Described as a disruptive strategist, Lt Gen Clint Hinote’s ability to challenge underlying premises in the employment of Airpower is key to ensuring our doctrine is never taken as dogma and Airmen stand ready to defend or change the premises on which their service is built.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 06:40
