Described as a disruptive strategist, Lt Gen Clint Hinote’s ability to challenge underlying premises in the employment of Airpower is key to ensuring our doctrine is never taken as dogma and Airmen stand ready to defend or change the premises on which their service is built.
As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 06:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79328
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110167193.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:36
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 16 - Lt Gen Hinote disrupts AF doctrine: maneuver vs fires, offense vs defense, and lessons from Ukraine, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT