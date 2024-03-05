American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Sultan Inn's DFAC Easter Sunday service on March 8, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 05:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79320
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110167044.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: DFAC Easter Sunday Service, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT