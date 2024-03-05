Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sports Outage

    AFN Sports Outage

    CUBA

    03.07.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240307-N-DO281-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners that there is a possibility of an outage of a live sports event. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79312
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110166252.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Sports Outage, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    AFN
    GTMO
    Outage

