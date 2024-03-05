Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Radio Spot, Flamenco and Sevillanas

    SPAIN

    03.07.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Spot promotes a free Flamenco and Sevillanas event on base

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 06:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79292
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110164665.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Commercial
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot, Flamenco and Sevillanas, by PO2 Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dance
    Performance
    Flamenco
    Free
    Sevillanas

