    Corps Talk: Careers for Growth at USACE - Norfolk District (S04, E05)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James and Maj. Tony Funkhouser meet with Thomas Booth (USACE - Norfolk District Chief of Engineering and Construction Branch) and Sharika Wannemacher (Workforce Coordinator) to discuss recruiting efforts, professional development opportunities and possible incentives to be had with a career at USACE. Watch this episode to learn how a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Norfolk District can be both personally fulfilling and professionally beneficial regardless of whether you are a real estate/contract specialist, executive assistant, lawyer, biologist or engineer.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: Careers for Growth at USACE - Norfolk District (S04, E05), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Engineer

    Recruiting

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineer
    Careers
    Recruiting
    Norfolk District
    James E Walker IV

