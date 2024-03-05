Corps Talk: Careers for Growth at USACE - Norfolk District (S04, E05)

In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James and Maj. Tony Funkhouser meet with Thomas Booth (USACE - Norfolk District Chief of Engineering and Construction Branch) and Sharika Wannemacher (Workforce Coordinator) to discuss recruiting efforts, professional development opportunities and possible incentives to be had with a career at USACE. Watch this episode to learn how a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Norfolk District can be both personally fulfilling and professionally beneficial regardless of whether you are a real estate/contract specialist, executive assistant, lawyer, biologist or engineer.