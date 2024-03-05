In this episode of Corps Talk, hosts James and Maj. Tony Funkhouser meet with Thomas Booth (USACE - Norfolk District Chief of Engineering and Construction Branch) and Sharika Wannemacher (Workforce Coordinator) to discuss recruiting efforts, professional development opportunities and possible incentives to be had with a career at USACE. Watch this episode to learn how a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Norfolk District can be both personally fulfilling and professionally beneficial regardless of whether you are a real estate/contract specialist, executive assistant, lawyer, biologist or engineer.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 23:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79278
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110162399.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:35
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps Talk: Careers for Growth at USACE - Norfolk District (S04, E05), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineer
Recruiting
LEAVE A COMMENT