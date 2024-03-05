Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Womens History MOH DJDADEO

    Womens History MOH DJDADEO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.05.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    a radio product for international women's day, This bit highlights Medal of Honor Recipient Mary Edwards Walker. It features the song battle hymn of the old republic, and was aired on AFN Vicenza on March 8th 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 05:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79275
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110162359.mp3
    Length: 00:02:54
    Artist DJDADEO
    Year 2024
    Genre Other
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Womens History MOH DJDADEO, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USAG Vicenza (Caserma Ederle)

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    medal of honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT