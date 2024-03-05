a radio product for international women's day, This bit highlights Medal of Honor Recipient Mary Edwards Walker. It features the song battle hymn of the old republic, and was aired on AFN Vicenza on March 8th 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 05:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79275
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110162359.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Artist
|DJDADEO
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Womens History MOH DJDADEO, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Vicenza (Caserma Ederle)
