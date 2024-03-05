Thirty-second spot highlighting the rescheduled 248th Navy Birthday Ball in Manama, Bahrain to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 05:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79273
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110162185.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - 248 1/2 Navy Birthday, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS
