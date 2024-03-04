Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 12 – Talking a Bite Out of Nutrition Month.
In Today’s show, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt invites return guests Dr. Brandy Dunn, Clinical Pharmacist, and Ms. Theresa Osteen, Registered Dietitian, to discuss National Nutrition Month.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic. The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79270
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110160808.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:42
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 12, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
