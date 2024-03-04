Lyster Health Talks Podcast - Episode 12

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79270" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 12 – Talking a Bite Out of Nutrition Month.

In Today’s show, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt invites return guests Dr. Brandy Dunn, Clinical Pharmacist, and Ms. Theresa Osteen, Registered Dietitian, to discuss National Nutrition Month.



Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic. The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.