NATO Review: Loss, defiance, and the fight for justice: the stories of three women from Ukraine, by Dr Olesya...

I asked the receptionist at a Lviv hotel I was staying in if she had any Sellotape I could borrow. I had an important package to deliver, and it was crucial for it to be well wrapped. The woman handed her stationery set to me and I perched on the edge of a chair in the hotel lobby to get on with my task. The package I was wrapping could not be sent by ordinary mail. I had to deliver it personally because its destination was in the world of the dead.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 03:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79262
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110160036.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:46
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
