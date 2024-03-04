Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Review: Loss, defiance, and the fight for justice: the stories of three women from Ukraine, by Dr Olesya...

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    03.05.2024

    I asked the receptionist at a Lviv hotel I was staying in if she had any Sellotape I could borrow. I had an important package to deliver, and it was crucial for it to be well wrapped. The woman handed her stationery set to me and I perched on the edge of a chair in the hotel lobby to get on with my task. The package I was wrapping could not be sent by ordinary mail. I had to deliver it personally because its destination was in the world of the dead.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79262
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110160036.mp3
    Length: 00:15:46
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
