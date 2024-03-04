Sgt. Maj Nicholas Beauchamp and Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel Atencio, instructors at the Sergeants Major Academy join the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss the importance of counseling and the difference it can make for Soldiers at all levels.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 12:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79250
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110158379.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:49
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 67 - Resilience Through Counseling - Empowering Soldiers for Lifelong Success, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT