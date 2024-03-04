We wish to thank the Clear Creek Community, develop advocates, and continue to collaborate for success on the Clear Creek Federal Flood Risk Management Project.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 10:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Audio ID:
|79248
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110157974.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Galveston District's Message to the Clear Creek Community, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT