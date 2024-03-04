U.S. Army Capt. Luis Alvarez, 211th Military Police Battalion chaplain, Massachusetts National Guard and Task Force Minuteman Chaplain for Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) discusses his military service and his work at JA24 at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, March 3, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from February 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 13:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79244
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110157296.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NANYUKI, KE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Audio: Interview from Chaplain (Capt.) Luis Alvarez - Justified Accord 2024, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
