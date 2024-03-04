Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Audio: Interview from Chaplain (Capt.) Luis Alvarez - Justified Accord 2024

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    03.03.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Luis Alvarez, 211th Military Police Battalion chaplain, Massachusetts National Guard and Task Force Minuteman Chaplain for Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) discusses his military service and his work at JA24 at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, March 3, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from February 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NANYUKI, KE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio: Interview from Chaplain (Capt.) Luis Alvarez - Justified Accord 2024, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Chaplain Corps
    211th Military Police Battalion
    Religious Support
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord

