Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 25 Moving Made Easy: Your guide for Household Goods, Storage, and Completing your Change of Address

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 25 Moving Made Easy: Your guide for Household Goods, Storage, and Completing your Change of Address

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    In our third part of the #WelcomeAboardYokosuka mini-series, we discuss household goods, Post Office services on Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Ikego Housing Area, and what to do with all of the packing materials after the movers leave. Our experts include the Deputy Director of the Joint Personal Property Shipping Office Louis Juers, Matthew Morrison of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka, CFAY's Public Works Officer Cmdr. Tyler Sharar, and Chief Logisitics Specialist Dinchel Adolfo from the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka operated Post Office.

    Resources:
    CFAY Website: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/
    CFAY ‘Welcome Aboard’ webpage: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/Welcome-Aboard/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 03:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79243
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110157274.mp3
    Length: 00:35:24
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: TOKYO, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 25 Moving Made Easy: Your guide for Household Goods, Storage, and Completing your Change of Address, by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT