THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 25 Moving Made Easy: Your guide for Household Goods, Storage, and Completing your Change of Address

In our third part of the #WelcomeAboardYokosuka mini-series, we discuss household goods, Post Office services on Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Ikego Housing Area, and what to do with all of the packing materials after the movers leave. Our experts include the Deputy Director of the Joint Personal Property Shipping Office Louis Juers, Matthew Morrison of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka, CFAY's Public Works Officer Cmdr. Tyler Sharar, and Chief Logisitics Specialist Dinchel Adolfo from the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka operated Post Office.



Resources:

CFAY Website: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/

CFAY ‘Welcome Aboard’ webpage: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/Welcome-Aboard/