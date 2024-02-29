Fort McCoy Garrison deputy commander provides opening remarks during 2024 AER Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Michael Corkum provides opening remarks Feb. 28, 2024, during the 2024 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff Breakfast at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The AER campaign runs annually from March 1 to May 15, however this year it will run through June 14, according to the AER webpage, www.armyemergencyrelief.org. AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs. Contributions to AER help active-duty Soldiers (single and married) and their families, retirees and their family members, and surviving spouses or orphans of Soldiers who died while on active duty or after they retired. The breakfast included dozens of Fort McCoy community members. The breakfast was organized by the Fort McCoy Army Community Service (ACS) Office with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)