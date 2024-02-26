240229-N-DO281-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents got a taste of Burbon Street at this year's Morale Welfare and Recreation's Mardi Gras celebration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79224
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110153284.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGB Mardi Gras, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
