240229-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay listeners of the upcoming fitness and figure competition. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zach Guth)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79223
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110153272.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitness and Figure Competition, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
