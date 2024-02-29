Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maria in the Morning with DJ Fantail

    Maria in the Morning with DJ Fantail

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    240208-N-BY095-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 8, 2024) A scoped audio cut of a radio hour created by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Sigonella. The submission is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 05:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79214
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110152983.mp3
    Length: 00:08:28
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maria in the Morning with DJ Fantail, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sigonella
    Maria in the Morning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT