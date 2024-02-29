Maria in the Morning with DJ Fantail

240208-N-BY095-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 8, 2024) A scoped audio cut of a radio hour created by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Sigonella. The submission is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)