Pacific Pulse: February 9, 2024

In this edition of the Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Soldiers from the 59th CBRN Company forward deploy from Fort Drum, New York, to the Republic of Korea; Osan Air Base completes Beverly Morning 24-1; and in Guam 33 coalition aircraft participate in an elephant walk.
|02.09.2024
|02.29.2024 21:03
|Newscasts
|79202
|2402/DOD_110152310.mp3
|00:01:00
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
