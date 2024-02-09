Pacific Pulse: February 9, 2024

In this edition of the Pacific Pulse: U.S. Army Soldiers from the 59th CBRN Company forward deploy from Fort Drum, New York, to the Republic of Korea; Osan Air Base completes Beverly Morning 24-1; and in Guam 33 coalition aircraft participate in an elephant walk.