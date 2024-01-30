In this edition of the Pacific Pulse: Operation Roi Recovery begins to asses damage on the Kwajalein Atoll, Pacific Partnership 24-1 begins in Micronesia and a U.S. Army Soldier wins during a Taekwondo competition in the Republic of South Korea.
Location:
YOKOTA AB, JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 30, 2024, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm
