Pacific Pulse: January 19, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Navy conducts trilateral maritime exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy in the Pacific Ocean; USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in the Federated States of Micronesia for Pacific Partnership 24-1; Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron participate in annual New Year's Jump in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 19:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79199
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110152228.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
