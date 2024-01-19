Pacific Pulse: January 19, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Navy conducts trilateral maritime exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy in the Pacific Ocean; USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in the Federated States of Micronesia for Pacific Partnership 24-1; Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron participate in annual New Year's Jump in Japan.