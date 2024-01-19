Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: January 19, 2024

    Pacific Pulse: January 19, 2024

    JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Navy conducts trilateral maritime exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy in the Pacific Ocean; USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in the Federated States of Micronesia for Pacific Partnership 24-1; Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron participate in annual New Year's Jump in Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 19:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79199
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110152228.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 19, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    news
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

