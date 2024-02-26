Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 12: Shaping the Economic Landscape of America’s Finest City

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 12: Shaping the Economic Landscape of America’s Finest City

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Audio by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    How do you quantify the relationship between a major employer and the city they reside? It takes a lot of factors, but if you get the right experts involved, it can be done!

    That’s just what NAVWAR did when we partnered with both the San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) and the University of San Diego (USD) Knauss School of Business to publish the newest edition of the NAVWAR economic impact study.

    On this episode, Art and special guest host, Greg Geisen, chat with USD’s Dr. Jeremy Gabe, to dig into the findings and shed light on the synergies and mutually beneficial relationship between NAVWAR and San Diego.

    With the NAVWAR’s total gross regional product economic impact calculated to be between $3.14 and $3.38 billion during fiscal year 2022, and the increasing and evolving technical mission requirements, it leads to the conversation about NAVWAR’s slated revitalization of its outdated HQ facilities.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 13:55
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 79190
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110151416.mp3
    Length: 00:21:07
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 55
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 12: Shaping the Economic Landscape of America’s Finest City, by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVWAR
    NAVWAR revitalization project
    NAVWAR economic impact report

