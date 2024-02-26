Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 12: Shaping the Economic Landscape of America’s Finest City

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79190" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

How do you quantify the relationship between a major employer and the city they reside? It takes a lot of factors, but if you get the right experts involved, it can be done!



That’s just what NAVWAR did when we partnered with both the San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) and the University of San Diego (USD) Knauss School of Business to publish the newest edition of the NAVWAR economic impact study.



On this episode, Art and special guest host, Greg Geisen, chat with USD’s Dr. Jeremy Gabe, to dig into the findings and shed light on the synergies and mutually beneficial relationship between NAVWAR and San Diego.



With the NAVWAR’s total gross regional product economic impact calculated to be between $3.14 and $3.38 billion during fiscal year 2022, and the increasing and evolving technical mission requirements, it leads to the conversation about NAVWAR’s slated revitalization of its outdated HQ facilities.