    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 92 National Cryptologic Museum

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 92 National Cryptologic Museum

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Dr. Vince Houghton, director of the National Cryptologic Museum, to learn more about the National Security Agency museum and there is to see when you come and visit.

    The National Cryptologic Museum is NSA’s gateway to the public and educates visitors about the role of cryptology in shaping history. The NCM collects, preserves, and showcases unique cryptologic artifacts and shares the stories of the people, technology, and methods that have defined cryptologic history. To learn more, visit https://www.nsa.gov/museum/.

    You can check out a tour of the museum over on our YouTube channel on Tuesday, Mar. 5 at https://www.youtube.com/@FortMeadeMD

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:44
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 92 National Cryptologic Museum, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    museum
    Fort Meade
    NSA
    NCM

