On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Dr. Vince Houghton, director of the National Cryptologic Museum, to learn more about the National Security Agency museum and there is to see when you come and visit.
The National Cryptologic Museum is NSA’s gateway to the public and educates visitors about the role of cryptology in shaping history. The NCM collects, preserves, and showcases unique cryptologic artifacts and shares the stories of the people, technology, and methods that have defined cryptologic history. To learn more, visit https://www.nsa.gov/museum/.
You can check out a tour of the museum over on our YouTube channel on Tuesday, Mar. 5 at https://www.youtube.com/@FortMeadeMD
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 12:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79185
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110151253.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:44
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 92 National Cryptologic Museum, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT