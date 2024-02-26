188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79178" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, join us as we sit down with the new 188th Wing Commander, Colonel Jay Spohn and dedicated recruiter TSgt Ana Bullock, for an exclusive interview. Get to know Col. Spohn on a personal level as he shares insights into his background, leadership philosophy, and vision for the future of our base.

Tune in for a blend of personal stories, professional insights, and updates on the exciting developments at our base. It's an episode filled with camaraderie, information, and a touch of the everyday life that makes our 188th Wing a remarkable community.