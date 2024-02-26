Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 5

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing

    In this episode, join us as we sit down with the new 188th Wing Commander, Colonel Jay Spohn and dedicated recruiter TSgt Ana Bullock, for an exclusive interview. Get to know Col. Spohn on a personal level as he shares insights into his background, leadership philosophy, and vision for the future of our base.
    Tune in for a blend of personal stories, professional insights, and updates on the exciting developments at our base. It's an episode filled with camaraderie, information, and a touch of the everyday life that makes our 188th Wing a remarkable community.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 08:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79178
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110150603.mp3
    Length: 00:31:02
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    188thWing
    LiveLocalServeGlobal
    NoBetterPlace

