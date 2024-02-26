In this episode, join us as we sit down with the new 188th Wing Commander, Colonel Jay Spohn and dedicated recruiter TSgt Ana Bullock, for an exclusive interview. Get to know Col. Spohn on a personal level as he shares insights into his background, leadership philosophy, and vision for the future of our base.
Tune in for a blend of personal stories, professional insights, and updates on the exciting developments at our base. It's an episode filled with camaraderie, information, and a touch of the everyday life that makes our 188th Wing a remarkable community.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 08:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79178
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110150603.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:02
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 5, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
