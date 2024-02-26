AFN Naples News: Phoenix Express Tabletop Exercise & Exercise Iron Thunder

Representatives from multiple North African countries participated in a tabletop exercise (TTX) in support of exercise Phoenix Express 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF)-hosted exercise focusing on North Africa and the Mediterranean Sea.

In a showcase of operational readiness, Bravo and Charlie Batteries of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct their final fire missions completing Artillery Table 15 at Forward Operating Station Toruń, Poland. The intense training showcased the battalion's precision and readiness in it's mission supporting Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce.