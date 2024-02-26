AFN Naples News: Sweden NATO Accession & NATO & Bataan ARG

Hungary's parliament approved Sweden's NATO accession, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country whose neutrality lasted through two world wars.
Naval Striking Forces NATO performed Transfer of Authority, assuming command of more than 5,000 U.S. Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG).
