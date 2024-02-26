Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples News: Sweden NATO Accession & NATO & Bataan ARG

    AFN Naples News: Sweden NATO Accession & NATO & Bataan ARG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.29.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Hungary's parliament approved Sweden's NATO accession, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country whose neutrality lasted through two world wars.
    &
    Naval Striking Forces NATO performed Transfer of Authority, assuming command of more than 5,000 U.S. Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79176
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110150554.mp3
    Length: 00:02:28
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News: Sweden NATO Accession & NATO & Bataan ARG, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Bataan
    Sweden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT