On this episode, Morgan sits down with Maj. Connor Stewart, Project Officer for the Individual Armor team here at SYSCOM. Ensuring the Marine Corps is a premiere fighting force starts with the individual Marine, from packs to body armor, Maj Stewart’s team is leading the way.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
Show notes:
Show recommendation: The Terminal List
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79157
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110149381.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:06
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E10 Individual Armor with Maj Conor Stewart, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT