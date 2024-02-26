Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E10 Individual Armor with Maj Conor Stewart

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    On this episode, Morgan sits down with Maj. Connor Stewart, Project Officer for the Individual Armor team here at SYSCOM. Ensuring the Marine Corps is a premiere fighting force starts with the individual Marine, from packs to body armor, Maj Stewart’s team is leading the way.

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Show notes:
    Show recommendation: The Terminal List

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 07:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79157
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110149381.mp3
    Length: 00:35:06
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E10 Individual Armor with Maj Conor Stewart, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Equipping the Corps
    Individual Armor

