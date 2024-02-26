Equipping the Corps - S3 E10 Individual Armor with Maj Conor Stewart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79157" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode, Morgan sits down with Maj. Connor Stewart, Project Officer for the Individual Armor team here at SYSCOM. Ensuring the Marine Corps is a premiere fighting force starts with the individual Marine, from packs to body armor, Maj Stewart’s team is leading the way.



The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.



Show notes:

Show recommendation: The Terminal List