Tailwinds Season 2 Episode 1 - Brandon Dinkins

In the first episode of our second season of Tailwinds, we visit with SMSgt/Dr. Brandon Dinkins about his article "Optimizing Security Forces Operations: Employing Risk-Based Strategies," in our fall 2023 issue. Dr. Dinkins discusses an updated Security Forces framework to serve as a comprehensive security posture that will in turn alleviate personnel shortages and mitigate detrimental mental and physical health factors for Defenders.
Security Forces
