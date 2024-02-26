Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tailwinds Season 2 Episode 1 - Brandon Dinkins

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In the first episode of our second season of Tailwinds, we visit with SMSgt/Dr. Brandon Dinkins about his article "Optimizing Security Forces Operations: Employing Risk-Based Strategies," in our fall 2023 issue. Dr. Dinkins discusses an updated Security Forces framework to serve as a comprehensive security posture that will in turn alleviate personnel shortages and mitigate detrimental mental and physical health factors for Defenders.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 14:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79154
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110148960.mp3
    Length: 00:21:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tailwinds Season 2 Episode 1 - Brandon Dinkins, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces

    #securityforces #USAF #Defenders

