Col. Michael Ferrario provides monthly SCANG updates and interviews special guests, Maj. Brady "FUEL" Augustin and Master Sgt. Steadman Demarco. Maj. Augustin shares the story behind receiving the Koren Kolligian Jr. Trophy and Master Sgt. Demarco discusses the status of MCA Crew Chief training.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 15:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79153
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110148739.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:08
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 6, by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT