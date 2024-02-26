Aether: The Podcast - Season 2 Ep. 2 Christopher James

In this episode, we visit with Chris James, the author of "The Cost of Space System Classification," in our special edition of Aether, featuring Space PME content, released in December 2023. He discusses how adapting regulations, leveraging commercial machine learning, and applying minimal financial resources, can help the USSF overcome acquisition challenges related to overclassification, barriers to entry, and antiquated classified systems and regulations.
Space Systems Operations
