    Aether: The Podcast - Season 2 Ep. 2 Christopher James

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In this episode, we visit with Chris James, the author of "The Cost of Space System Classification," in our special edition of Aether, featuring Space PME content, released in December 2023. He discusses how adapting regulations, leveraging commercial machine learning, and applying minimal financial resources, can help the USSF overcome acquisition challenges related to overclassification, barriers to entry, and antiquated classified systems and regulations.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79151
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110148473.mp3
    Length: 00:36:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aether: The Podcast - Season 2 Ep. 2 Christopher James, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Systems Operations

    TAGS

    #acquisitions #USSF

