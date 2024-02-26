Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Radio Newscast 28FEB- CREDO Program

    AFN Radio Newscast 28FEB- CREDO Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    02.27.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Sperle 

    AFN Rota

    NAVSTA Rota's CREDO Program facilitator, Steve Roberts, speaks about the CREDO Program and some of their upcoming classes and events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79149
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110148273.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio Newscast 28FEB- CREDO Program, by PO2 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CREDO
    AFNRota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT