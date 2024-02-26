Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bahrain - Dr. Suess Read-A-Thon Spot

    AFN Bahrain - Dr. Suess Read-A-Thon Spot

    BAHRAIN

    02.28.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio spot for MWR's Dr. Suess' read-a-thon event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 00:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain - Dr. Suess Read-A-Thon Spot, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afn bahrain

