    MWR Library Renovations

    MWR Library Renovations

    ITALY

    02.27.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    A radio spot describing renovations at the MWR Library on NAS 1 and where events will be hosted throughout March. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Library Renovations, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN
    Library
    MWR
    NASSIG

