The Contracting Experience - Episode 52: Women-Owned Small Businesses and the Connection to Mission

The Contracting Experience Podcast partnered with the Air Force Materiel Command’s Small Business Directorate to interview two business leaders of women-owned small businesses who have successfully entered the Department of the Air Force market and demonstrated their capabilities and commitment to the Air Force mission. They are Jaqueline Gamblin, Chief Executive Officer of JYG Innovations, and Lisa Coker, Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Management Solutions.



The Department of the Air Force and Air Force Materiel Command have a phenomenal small business program setting new records of small business spend, significantly exceeding the small business goals established for both. This is excellent news as we collectively work to strengthen our industrial base and leverage small business innovation to meet mission need. Yet, one area we historically struggle in is the number of women-owned small business and spend – or in contract terms – the number of contract awards and obligations.



Women-owned small businesses have successfully entered and performed in the Department of Defense marketplace. In this conversation, we discuss what challenges these women owned small businesses have faced in doing business with the government and how the acquisition community can partner with women-owned small businesses to better collaborate and execute Air Force missions.



Acronyms:

WOSB – Women-Owned Small Business

RFI – Request for Information

RFP – Request for Proposal





Guests:

Jaqueline Gamblin

Chief Executive Officer

JYG Innovations

https://www.jyginnovations.com



Lisa Coker

Chief Executive Officer

Infinite Management Solutions

https://teamims.net





