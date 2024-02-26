Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 52: Women-Owned Small Businesses and the Connection to Mission

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Contracting Experience Podcast partnered with the Air Force Materiel Command’s Small Business Directorate to interview two business leaders of women-owned small businesses who have successfully entered the Department of the Air Force market and demonstrated their capabilities and commitment to the Air Force mission. They are Jaqueline Gamblin, Chief Executive Officer of JYG Innovations, and Lisa Coker, Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Management Solutions.

    The Department of the Air Force and Air Force Materiel Command have a phenomenal small business program setting new records of small business spend, significantly exceeding the small business goals established for both. This is excellent news as we collectively work to strengthen our industrial base and leverage small business innovation to meet mission need. Yet, one area we historically struggle in is the number of women-owned small business and spend – or in contract terms – the number of contract awards and obligations.

    Women-owned small businesses have successfully entered and performed in the Department of Defense marketplace. In this conversation, we discuss what challenges these women owned small businesses have faced in doing business with the government and how the acquisition community can partner with women-owned small businesses to better collaborate and execute Air Force missions.

    ***This podcast episode and the mention or appearance of external links does not constitute or imply official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Air Force or Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force does not endorse any non-federal entities, companies, products, or services. Moreover, the Department of the Air Force does not exercise any responsibility or oversight of the content at external link destinations mentioned during this podcast. The views expressed within this podcast are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

    Acronyms:
    WOSB – Women-Owned Small Business
    RFI – Request for Information
    RFP – Request for Proposal


    Guests:
    Jaqueline Gamblin
    Chief Executive Officer
    JYG Innovations
    https://www.jyginnovations.com

    Lisa Coker
    Chief Executive Officer
    Infinite Management Solutions
    https://teamims.net


    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

