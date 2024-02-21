Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King || EP 4

    BAHRAIN

    02.25.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Morning radio segment featuring U.S. 5th Fleet Central Command, Command Master Chief Chris King, and Fleet and Family Support Center special guest, Intercultural Relations Specialist, Dr. Alaa Afifi. The show featured discussions about the ongoing intercultural and language classes available on the Naval Support Activity Bahrain, installation in the U.S. 5th Fleet area. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 00:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Interview
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King || EP 4, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Bahrain
    Show
    Morning Mix

