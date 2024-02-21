Sgt. Maj. Joseph W. Frost joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss how "liked" leaders can increase their influence, trust, and positivity with their Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 23:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79120
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110142851.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:55
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 66 - Changing the Likership Mindset, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT