The Marne Report

On this week's Marne Report Kevin learns all about the upcoming Army Community Service "A Family Affair" event scheduled for March 14 on Fort Stewart. Learn all about the event that will kick off the AER campaign, Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Autism Awareness Month by taking a listen. Simply search "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!